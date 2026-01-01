Misery Signals Stream Video Of Their Full Final Concert

Misery Signals are celebrating the new year by sharing multi-cam video that was captured during their very last live performance that took place at Union Hall In Edmonton on October 19th, 2024.
the concert film was produced by The Alternative Studio LTD and was shot by Jim Madden, Morgan Tedd and Tyler Hamende. Audio was mixed by Dustin Desrochers, according to Tedd's Instagram.
Tedd also created a special behind the scenes documentary film entitled "Blood Is Forever, Love Is Forever" that was released last October and covered the bands final shows.
See the set list for the final concert and watch the video stream below:
A Victim, a Target
In Summary of What I Am
Set in Motion
Luminary
The Stinging Rain
Worlds & Dreams
Old Ghosts
Nothing
Ebb and Flow
Anchor
Difference of Vengeance and Wrongs
Like Yesterday
Something Was Always Missing, but It Was Never You
A Certain Death
Weight of the World
Five Years
The Failsafe
The Year Summer Ended in June
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