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Morrissey Canceled Shows After Receiving Death Threat (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 01, 2026 11:09 AM EST
Morrissey Canceled Shows After Receiving Death Threat (2025 In Review)

Morrissey Canceled Shows After Receiving Death Threat was a top 25 story of September 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Morrissey has canceled two concerts after receiving a "credible treat" on his life, his camp revealed. The Smiths frontman canceled shows at Foxwoods on September 19th and MGM Music Hall September 20th.

Yesterday his official Facebook page shared the following message, "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled."

They followed-up today with, "Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase."

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