Morrissey Canceled Shows After Receiving Death Threat (2025 In Review)

Morrissey Canceled Shows After Receiving Death Threat was a top 25 story of September 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Morrissey has canceled two concerts after receiving a "credible treat" on his life, his camp revealed. The Smiths frontman canceled shows at Foxwoods on September 19th and MGM Music Hall September 20th.
Yesterday his official Facebook page shared the following message, "In recent days, there has been a credible threat on Morrissey's life. Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and audience, tonights engagement at Foxwoods has been cancelled."
They followed-up today with, "Due to recent events and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of both the artist and band, the upcoming shows this weekend at Foxwoods and MGM Music Hall have been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded automatically at your original point of purchase."
Morrissey Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Morrissey, Patti Smith, Interpol Lead CBGB Festival Lineup
Morrissey Announce Make-Up Is A Lie Tour Dates
Morrissey and The Smashing Pumpkins Lead Darker Waves Lineup
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
L7's Jennifer Finch Diagnosed With Aggressive Brain Cancer
Win A Guns N' Roses VIP Experience To Support Suicide Prevention
Alice Cooper Announce Alice's Attic Fall Tour
The Sex Pistols Featuring Frank Carter Gearing Up For North American Tour
The Stray Cats Extend U.S. Tour Into The Fall
Watch The Calling's 'Dust' Video
John Mellencamp Recaps Kick Off Of North American Tour
The Stooges' 'Fun House' Gets Definitive Audiophile Upgrade
Hear Steelheart's Rendition of 'Without You'
Lion's Share's 'Dark Hours' Coming To Vinyl and CD
Hypocrisy Add Headline Dates Around Upcoming North American Tour With Dimmu Borgir
Three Dog Night, Ambrosia Lead Yacht Rock Detroit Lineup