Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' Released For Charity (2025 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne and Judas Priest's 'War Pigs' Released For Charity was a top 25 story of September 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (Epic) Sony Music are proud to announce the release of "War Pigs - Charity Version" featuring Ozzy Osbourne in collaboration with globally revered rock icons Judas Priest. This historic rendition of the Black Sabbath classic was released today, with all profits donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation and Cure Parkinson's.
This emotionally charged release unites the titans of British heavy metal one last time in a project born from friendship, mutual respect and a shared mission to fight Parkinson's disease - a cause close to the hearts of both bands. Initially conceived as a tribute video for Ozzy and Black Sabbath after Judas Priest were unable to join them at the Aston Villa show due to prior commitments with The Scorpions' 60th Anniversary show in Hannover the project quickly grew in purpose and power.
When Judas Priest suggested turning the tribute into a full-blown charity single, the idea struck a chord with Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. With Glenn Tipton contributing guitars despite his ongoing battle with Parkinson's and Rob Halford and Ozzy Osbourne trading alternate vocal lines, the result is a raw, soaring, and poignant version of the iconic "War Pigs."
A collaboration between the icons @judaspriest and @ozzyosbourne. All profits of Sony Music Entertainment UK Ltd and Epic Records in the UK from audio streams, downloads, and physical sales of the recording 'War Pigs (Charity Version)' will be donated to The Glenn Tipton Parkinson's Foundation and Cure Parkinson's
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