Singled Out: Gina DeGregorio And the Golden Bucks' Snake Around

Gina DeGregorio just released the song "Snake Around" as a single from her Gina Marie and the Golden Bucks album "Pastures of Plenty", and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

When we set out to make our first album, we wanted to tell working American stories. Most of our material revolves around the strength of the rural American landscape. When writing our first original, we wanted to tell the story of the working American city.

On the surface, "Snake Around" is a simple back and forth. Listen closer and you hear Chicago singing to you. When the song says "east end, west end," we're calling out New York and Los Angeles-the usual centers of attention-while Chicago answers for everything in between.

We wanted to punch back at the idea of Chicago as a "flyover city." We wanted to stand tall on behalf of the American Midwest with our industrial sisters Milwaukee, St. Louis, Detroit, etc. We wanted to bring attitude that comes straight from steel, concrete, and limestone in the dead of lake effect winter.

To bring that out in the sound, we lean on a string band foundation, a nod to the "New-grass" tradition of telling working American stories. Then we add industry: a shot of electricity that comes from the rockabilly guitar, bringing the bite and audacity of the city. We wanted traditional form to meet urban muscle. Just like Chicago, it's grounded, loud when it needs to be, and solidly unapologetic.

"You ain't seen nothing til you've seen nothing on me"; Chicago doesn't need to be dressed up--it is everything it needs to be.

The chorus is Chicago's invitation. Take her for granted and she will spit you out. Look her in the eye, and you'll never want to leave.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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