Yungblud Recruited The Smashing Pumpkins To Reimagine 'Zombie'

Yungblud says that his hit song "Zombie" was inspired by The Smashing Pumpkins, so it is only natural that he teamed up with Billy Corgan to record a new heavier version of the track that he will be releasing on January 2nd along with a music video.
The origins of the new collaboration was revealed by Yungblud in a just published interview with Loudwire. He shared, "When I was making 'Zombie,' I was really channeling Siamese Dream.
"It was really the sadness and the melancholic emotion mixed with the aggression of Billy's f***ing guitars ... Billy, as a songwriter, was really at the forefront of my inspiration when I was making this album. When 'Zombie' came along, I knew I wanted to do a new version if it."
He said that he originally wrote the song as heavier than the version that was ultimately released and he changed it so that it would not sound too much like the Smashing Pumpkins, but always wanted to do a heavy rendition and he knew just who to call to make that happen.
"I called Billy and I was like, 'Billy, please help me scratch this itch. I want this record to dig in harder.' There still needs to be an almost Jekyll and Hyde element, there needs to be the version that's full of light and full of life and optimism, but then there needs to be this dark version that is pessimistic and a little bit bitter and a bit aggressive." Fans can hear the results at midnight tonight.
Yungblud Expands 'Idols' Album With Six New Tracks
Return To Dust Unplug For 'Bored (Acoustic) Ahead Of Yungblud Tour Dates
Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Winning Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover
Yungblud And The Smashing Pumpkins Release New Version Of 'Zombie'
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Watch Nickelback 'Rattle The Cage' With John 5
The Beaches Share Video For Off Campus Hit 'Edge Of The Earth'
Billy Idol Reimagines 'White Wedding' And 'Eyes Without A Face'
The Offspring Lead SEMA Fest Lineup
Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Heathen With Cover Of 'The Prisoner'
Yoshiki Adds Perry Farrell as Guest for Disney Hall Shows
Hear The Ocean's New Song 'Belligerence'
Tracy Bonham Launching The Burdens of Being Upright 30th Anniversary Tour
Hickoids Announce Still Trippin' Tour
Lorraine Lewis And Dee Snider To Cover David Bowie Classic
Cliff Burton Museum Coming To The KnuckleBonz360 BackStage Experience
Hear The Menzingers' Everything I Ever Saw'