38 Special Score A Hit With Their Comeback Album 'Milestone' (2025 In Review)

38 Special Score A Hit With Their Comeback Album 'Milestone' was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (MPG) 38 Special's new album Milestone, released last week on the band's own 38 Special Records, has debuted in the Top 10 on both the Rock and Independent Album charts, and broke into the Top 30 of Billboard's Current and Overall Album Sales charts.

It's the band's first new music in 20 years, a triumphant return for the classic Southern rockers behind worldwide hits like "Hold On Loosely" and "Caught Up In You." Marking the band's 50th anniversary, Milestone features guests and co-writes with Pat Monahan (Train) and Randy Bachman (Bachman Turner-Overdrive / The Guess Who), and longtime collaborator Jim Peterik (Survivor, Sammy Hagar, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick).

"The band and I are completely blown away by the response to our newest release," states frontman Don Barnes. "It's our first week out of the gate and to make those great strides on the charts is just overwhelming! We went at this project with a renewed spirit and determination to create something unique for 2025 and we can't thank everyone enough for the outpouring of love and appreciation. It's the 50th Anniversary for 38 Special and we worked very hard to meet the moment with great new music for everyone. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We hope to see all of you out there at the shows this year and next!"

50 years together., 20 million albums sold, and more than 15 albums of guitar-driven southern rock, stacked high with hits like "Hold On Loosely," "Caught Up In You," "If I'd Been The One," "Back Where You Belong," and "Second Chance"; 38 Special is proof that there's strength in numbers. Formed in 1974, the band toured tirelessly from the start, sharpening the explosive live show that's been 38 Special's calling card for a half-century. Along the way the Florida natives fine-tuned their sound too: a blend of muscle and melody, filled with the arena-rock pop hooks that would soon become staples of FM radio.

As 38 Special enters its sixth decade together, the music continues with Milestone. Fueled by snarling guitars, anthemic melodies, and the desire to break new ground, they update their sound for the 2020s, bridging the gap between past and present without forgetting their rock & roll roots. Lead single "All I Haven't Said" earned widespread acclaim from Ultimate Classic Rock, Stereogum, Parade Magazine, American Songwriter, Classic Rock, and many more. The song also reached #1 on the Mediabase Classic Rock airplay chart. The following single "Slightly Controversial" featuring Train was praised by American Songwriter who called it, "a soulful, grooving rock song." Together, the two singles have already surpassed one million streams across platforms.

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney Rocks Intimate Show for No Shoes Radio Anniversary

38 Special Deliver 'So Much So Right' Video

38 Special Score A Hit With Their Comeback Album 'Milestone' (2025 In Review)

38 Special Score A Hit With Their Comeback Album 'Milestone'

News > 38 Special