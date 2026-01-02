AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover (2025 In Review)

AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (2911) Country music singer-songwriter Robby Johnson puts his own southern spin on one of rock's most iconic tracks with the release of his new single, "You Shook Me All Night Long."
Paying tribute to the 45th anniversary of AC/DC's timeless hit, Johnson delivers a bold, high-energy performance that bridges the worlds of classic rock and modern country. Originally released in 1980 on AC/DC's landmark album Back in Black, "You Shook Me All Night Long" remains one of the most recognizable songs in rock history.
Johnson's version captures that same electric spirit infused with gritty vocals, driving guitars, and the raw emotion that defines both rock and country music. "You Shook Me All Night Long" was premiered by Country Evolution and is available now on all streaming platforms.
"Every time that opening riff hits, whether on stage or in my head, the energy in the room changes instantly. When I play it, people jump to their feet, and it feels like the walls are coming alive," says Robby Johnson. "That electricity is what inspired me to put my own spin on this iconic song for its 45th anniversary and to honor AC/DC."
Following his recent release, "You Pick The Flowers," which explored themes of love, loss, and second chances, Johnson continues to showcase his versatility as a storyteller. While "You Pick The Flowers" highlighted his heartfelt balladry, "You Shook Me All Night Long" demonstrates his ability to energize and entertain audiences with bold, high-octane performances.
Robby Johnson Delivers 'Get In Gear' As New Album Arrives
AC/DC Classic Given A Country Makeover
Robby Johnson Streaming New Single 'You Pick The Flowers'
Robby Johnson Says TGIF With New Single
Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Sabaton Announce Limited Edition Reissue Of 'The Last Stand'
Black Flag Launching U.S. Tour This Fall
KISS and Dan Reed Network Offshoot Shogun Mojo Ink With Frontiers
Moonspell Announce North American Tour With Cradle Of Filth
Al Jardine & The Pet Sounds Band Launching U.S. Tour
Watch Flotsam And Jetsam's 'Harvesting The Hate' Video
Dexter and The Moonrocks Share 'If You Could Talk' Video
Bury Tomorrow Return With New Track 'Sx'
William Shatner To Do All-Star Metal Jam At Riot Fest
KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas Programming Revealed including All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute
Napalm Death Make History With NPR Tiny Desk Performance
Savoy Brown: Too Much of a Good Thing Reissued