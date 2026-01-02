Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated With New Coloring Book (2025 In Review)

Iron Maiden's 50th Anniversary Celebrated With New Coloring Book was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (BJF Media) Following the unprecedented success of the previous two books in the series comes Volume III of The Official Iron Maiden Coloring Book, specifically designed to celebrate the band's 50th Anniversary, and the record-breaking Run for Your Lives tour. As with the previous entries, the new book celebrates Heavy Metal's most iconic, influential and enduring band. It will be released on November 21st.

Delving deep into Iron Maiden's rich history, this book features iconic artwork and instantly recognizable images all printed on high quality paper in a square format fully endorsed and officially licensed. These amazing designs have the potential for hours of satisfying coloring in. The book revels in every detail of Iron Maiden's iconic imagery, from their formative days as the leading light of the NWOBHM scene, all the way to the present and their continued groundbreaking success as the premier global Heavy Metal institution, still captivating millions of fans five decades into their career.

The book contains painstakingly created renderings of each image with detailed outlines ready for you to unleash your artistic skills using pens, pencils or paint. Including artwork from legendary albums such as 'Piece of Mind', 'Powerslave' and 'Somewhere in Time', plus images from recent touring exploits including 'Flight 666', 'Legacy of the Beast' and of course, 'Run for Your Lives'. Channel your inner creativity and add your own interpretations of these classic images or simply recreate them as closely as you can to the originals. Whatever you decide, the satisfaction of adding your personal touch to these classic designs is extremely rewarding.

Devised and created by two lifelong rock and heavy metal devotees and colouring book fans, Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans. Every effort has gone into making sure this book does justice to the legacy of Iron Maiden and their iconic figure, Eddie, painstakingly re-creating some of the most famous Heavy Metal images of all time to ensure that Maiden fans everywhere get the best creative experience possible.

Colouring has proven significant mental health benefits including mindfulness, relaxation and increased focus and can be enjoyed by any age group. These books provide hours of creative and restful activity that combines the love of the music with the love of the art.

The Iron Maiden books share a home with previous Rock N' Roll Colouring releases including those from Cannibal Corpse, Alice Cooper, Motorhead, Judas Priest, KISS, Thin Lizzy and Megadeth. Order here

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