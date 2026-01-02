Johnny Cash Classic 'Ring of Fire' Given Metal Makeover By Element of Fate (2025 In Review)

Johnny Cash Classic 'Ring of Fire' Given Metal Makeover By Element of Fate was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Melodic metal duo Element of Fate have shared their take on Johnny Cash's eternal classic "Ring Of Fire", reimagining the country staple through a metal lens with the new single and accompanying music video.
Vocalist Carol Phillips directed and produced the official music video and had this to say about the cover, " Johnny Cash's Ring of Fire has been covered countless times, but we wanted to give it a darker, heavier rebirth. To me, it's always been about passion that burns uncontrollably, a dangerous love worth the risk, so pulling it into the realm of metal felt natural."
Mixed and mastered by John Mario (JBG Records) , Ring of Fire follows on the heels of the band's cover of The Rolling Stones' Paint It Black , further building anticipation for their debut full-length Dreamfall , due in May 2026
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Johnny Cash Classic 'Ring of Fire' Given Metal Makeover By Element of Fate
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