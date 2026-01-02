KISS Star Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Car Crash (2025 In Review)

KISS Star Gene Simmons Hospitalized After Car Crash was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: KISS cofounder Gene Simmons was hospitalized following a car accident on October 7th after reportedly he passed out behind the wheel and struck a parked car.

Simmons, aged 76, was driving along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu in a Lincoln Navigator when he "careened across several lanes of traffic" and hit the parked vehicle, according to local NBC affiliate.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department told the outlet that Simmons told first responders that he either fainted or passed out. Gene's wife Shannon Tweed told NBC4 Investigates that Simmons is currently recovering at home after being hospitalized and that the famed bassist's doctors had recently changed his medications.

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