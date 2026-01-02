Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour (2025 In Review)

Rush Reuniting For Fifty Something 2026 Tour was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Huge news in the rock world today, pro legends Rush are reuniting for a North American tour next year. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will be joined by Jeff Beck's longtime drummer Anika Nilles for the Fifty Something Tour that will celebrate the band's legacy as well as pay tribute to their late legendary drummer and lyricist Neil Peart.
Geddy Lee had this to say, "It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of RUSH alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime's worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so, after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f***ing miss it, and that it's time for a celebration of 50-something years of RUSH music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of RUSH songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable.
"Yet life is full of surprises, and we have been introduced to another remarkable person; an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated RUSH fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps.
"Lerxst, Anika and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of RUSH show you've grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together."
Carrie Nuttall-Peart and Olivia Peart, Neil's widow and daughter added, "We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil's extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist.
"Neil's musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives.
"As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again."
RUSH will perform multiple shows in cities across Canada, the United States and Mexico, beginning June 7, 2026 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles. These special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalogue of 35 songs including their greatest hits and fan favorites.
TOUR DATES
Sun Jun 07 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 09 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 13 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum SOLD OUT
Thu Jun 18 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes SOLD OUT
Sat Jun 20 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
Wed Jun 24 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Fri Jun 26 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Jun 28 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Tue Jun 30 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 16 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Sat Jul 18 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Mon Jul 20 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Wed Jul 22 Chicago, IL United Center SOLD OUT
Tue Jul 28 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Thu Jul 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Sat Aug 01 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Mon Aug 03 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 07 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Sun Aug 09 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Tue Aug 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Thu Aug 13 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena SOLD OUT
Fri Aug 21 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sun Aug 23 Philadelphia, PA Xfinity Mobile Arena
Wed Aug 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Fri Aug 28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wed Sept 2 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Fri Sept 4 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat Sept 12 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mon Sept 14 Boston, MA TD Garden
Thu Sep 17 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT
Sat Sep 19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena SOLD OUT
Wed Sept 23 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Fri Sept 25 San Antonio, TX Frost Bank Center
Mon Oct 5 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wed Oct 7 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Sat Oct 10 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Oct 12 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Oct 15 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Sat Oct 17 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Sun Oct 25 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
Tues Oct 27 Washington D.C. Capital One Arena
Fri Oct 30 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun Nov 1 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Thu Nov 5 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
Sat Nov 7 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live
Mon Nov 9 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
Wed Nov 11 Tampa, FL Benchmark International Arena
Fri Nov 20 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Sun Nov 22 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Wed Nov 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri Nov 27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Tue Dec 1 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Thu Dec 3 Glendale, AZ Desert Diamond Arena
Thu Dec 10 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sat Dec 12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Tue Dec 15 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Thu Dec 17 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
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