Sick Of It All's Lou Koller's Cancer Has Returned (2025 In Review)

Sick Of It All's Lou Koller's Cancer Has Returned was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Sick Of It All frontman Lou Koller shared the tragic news with fans that just months after he was declared cancer free, the disease has "come back, and he's brought some friends with him."
Koller said in a video message, "Hey, everybody, what's up? It's Lou here. I don't know if you can tell it's me with my new skeletal look that I have going on. Here's an update for you: it's not one I want to make, but unfortunately the cancer has come back, and he's brought some friends with him.
"I was having a really hard time with my recovery. I was having a tough time gaining weight and keeping food down, so I had some scans done and sure enough, he's back. But we're gonna take it day by day and see what happens.
"I want to thank you all again for your moral support. The way you all reach out to me is still... thank you very much. But I'll keep you updated and let you know how it goes. All right? See you soon"
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