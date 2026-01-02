Yungblud And The Smashing Pumpkins Release New Version Of 'Zombie'

Yungblud has shared the music video of his new collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins on a reimagined version of his hit single "Zombie." High Rise PR sent over the following details:

The re-imagined version of Yungblud GRAMMY-nominated Best Rock Song "Zombie," produced by Matt Schwartz and Billy Corgan, and marking the first time in their storied career that the band have featured on another artist's recording. Originally released to widespread acclaim, "Zombie" stands as Yungblud's fastest-streaming solo single of his career with over 100 million streams to date.

Yungblud first crossed paths with Billy Corgan in Birmingham last July during Black Sabbath's farewell concert, Back To The Beginning, where both artists took part in tributes honoring Ozzy Osbourne. Their connection, however, dates back further - with Corgan first discovering Yungblud through a live performance video and immediately recognizing his raw potential and powerful voice. In a 2023 interview with Allison Hagendorf, Corgan spoke openly about Yungblud's trajectory, noting, "I can tell where he's going, and if I'm right, we'll be talking about him for the next 50 years." That belief - echoed more recently on Corgan's podcast The Magnificent Ones (LISTEN), where he likened Yungblud's evolution to that of Elton John- deeply resonated with Yungblud, which helped lead him to create the rock album he had long envisioned. Coming full circle, their eventual meeting in Birmingham led to Yungblud inviting Corgan to collaborate - giving rise to this new iteration of "Zombie," with The Smashing Pumpkins now featuring on a song that Corgan had indirectly inspired years earlier.

Accompanied with an official music video, directed by Charlie Sarsfield, starring Yungblud and The Smashing Pumpkins, "Zombie" kicks off the new year in the best possible way, ahead of Yungblud's highly anticipated sold-out North American tour which starts this spring on May 1. The song has continued to gain momentum at radio, reaching No. 9 at Alternative - his third career Top 10 at the format and his highest-charting single there in three years - with more than 15,000 spins across all formats.

This latest incarnation of "Zombie" follows a landmark 2025, which saw the British rockstar blast to the top of the charts and into the hearts of rock fans around the world following the release of his GRAMMY nominated Best Rock Album IDOLS, a sold-out world tour, and an emotional live tribute to his beloved friend Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, which also earned him GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance.

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