Oasis Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Wonderwall' (2025 In Review)

Oasis Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Wonderwall' was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: (PPM) Oasis today celebrate the 30th anniversary of "Wonderwall." Three decades since its first release and with over 3 billion streams, the song's significance, popularity and legacy continues to grow amidst the unprecedented glow of the Live '25 Tour.

A song with massive importance to so many, the significance of "Wonderwall" is hard to overstate. Originally debuted by Noel Gallagher on UK television backstage at Glastonbury, it's featured in countless lists of the greatest songs of all time and has soundtracked key moments in the lives of fans from all corners of the globe.

To mark the anniversary and announced today is a limited edition (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 7" Singles Box Set - a replica of the highly collectible 1996 CD cigarette-style box. The Box Set includes four 7" singles, featuring the 2014 remastered versions of "Wonderwall," "Some Might Say," "Roll With It," and "Don't Look Back In Anger," along with their original B-sides. Released December 12th, it's available for pre-order here. The box set follows the highly sought-after re-release of the "Definitely Maybe" 7" Singles Box Set last year, a limited-edition re-press of which is now available exclusively to pre-order via Amazon.

This landmark anniversary arrives shortly after the release of the (What's The Story) Morning Glory? 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition, which featured a brand-new unplugged version of "Wonderwall." Listen here. The deluxe edition charted at number 2 on Official UK Albums Chart and was described by MOJO as "Indestructible," with Record Collector adding, "This was the moment Oasis truly became the band of the people," and Uncut concurring that this is "Britpop's landmark."

Elsewhere, the Oasis' Live '25 tour has received unilateral praise and rave reviews globally and is widely regarded as "biggest rock comeback in history" (The Sunday Times). Oasis most recently kicked off the Asia leg of the tour, following Oasis-mania landing firmly in North America with Rolling Stone proclaiming, "Oasis finally conquer America." From Asia, the tour continues to Australia, Argentina and Chile before culminating in Brazil.

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