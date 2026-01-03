The Black Crowes Shared Previously Unreleased Song 'Bitter, Bitter You' (2025 In Review)

The Black Crowes Shared Previously Unreleased Song 'Bitter, Bitter You' was a top 25 story of October 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: The Black Crowes have shared a previously unreleased song called "Bitter, Bitter You", which was recording during the sessions for their 1994 "Amorica" album and will be featured on the forthcoming box set celebrating that record.

UMe shared these details: The deluxe box set, available as a 5LP or 3CD set, chronicles the band's evolution through the songs that became Amorica. "Bitter, Bitter You," an unreleased track from the Amorica era that captures the raw emotion and sonic edge of the original sessions.

The deluxe box set features Tallest, a studio album of 9 newly mixed songs from the Tall sessions. Tall, the legendary unreleased album recorded before Amorica, was initially scrapped by Chris and Rich to bring a new creative energy to the recording of Amorica. George Drakoulias and Martin Pradler have done new mixes from the original multitrack recordings. The set includes 3 unreleased recordings: "Bitter, Bitter You," "Title Song," and "Paris Song," an instrumental that evolves into the Amorica track "Cursed Diamond."

Also included in the deluxe edition is The Marie Laveau Sessions, featuring 7 previously unreleased studio recordings from October 1992. Recorded at Kingsway Studios in New Orleans, LA, on an off day from the High High The Moon Tour, where Chris and Rich captured the 7 songs that they had worked up during soundcheck.

Additionally, the band also includes 4 live songs recorded for a worldwide live radio broadcast to premiere Amorica from AIR Studios in London, UK, on October 25, 1994.

The Amorica album was remastered from the original 1/4" production master tape by Chris Athens. The album now includes 3 b-sides, the Taj Mahal cover of "Chevrolet" and new mixes of "Song Of The Flesh" and the instrumental "Sunday Night Buttermilk Waltz."

The LP box set includes a fanzine with an interview with Chris and Rich chronicling the evolution of Amorica, a classic 20"x30" poster, a bumper sticker, and a slip mat.

Following the massive success of Shake Your Money Maker (1990) and The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion (1992), which together earned 7x Platinum certifications and fueled relentless world tours, the Robinson brothers faced immense pressure to continue their streak. Instead of bending to outside expectations, they delivered Amorica: a bold declaration of independence and creative freedom that would forever cement The Black Crowes as one of rock's most uncompromising bands. Long misunderstood, the title Amorica reveals its true heart in plain sight - with 'Amor' meaning love, the album stands as a raw, psychedelic love letter to freedom, brotherhood, and the uncompromising pursuit of art without permission.

"Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms," said Chris Robinson. "It wasn't about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts - and 30 years later, that's still who we are."

Rich Robinson adds: "The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That's what Amorica represents - our belief in ourselves and in this band."

The anniversary release revisits fan favorites, including "Wiser Time," "Descending," and "Gone," while also spotlighting deep cuts that showcase the band's fearless evolution.

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