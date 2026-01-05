Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Recorded Song With Type O Negative To Honor Peter Steele (2025 In Review)

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Recorded Song With Type O Negative To Honor Peter Steele was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Type O Negative's Johnny Kelly revealed in a new interview with Mark Strigl (Talking Metal, SiriusXM) that Black Sabbath legend Bill Ward recruited the surviving members of Type O Negative to record a tribute song to their late frontman Peter Steele.
Strigl recently connected with Kelly-best known for his work with Type O Negative, Quiet Riot, and Patriarchs in Black-for an in-depth conversation about metal and rock. Kelly reflected on Type O Negative's history, how he originally got the gig, his time in Quiet Riot, performing with Kill Devil Hill, and more.
During the chat Mark asked Johnny about the rumored song with Bill Ward and Kelly responded, "I wanna say, at this point, it was eight years ago, something like that. The foundation of it is, when Peter had passed away, Bill had written a song in tribute and he wanted to get the rest of us to play on it-Kenny, Josh and myself.
So Kenny and I went out to California, played and did the drum tracks, the guitar tracks. I think Kenny is singing on it a little bit. I think Dewey is singing on it. Through that friendship of Bill and I, Dewey became friends with Bill Ward, and then Bill would have Dewey sing a lot of the stuff. Bill is always working on music... he is always writing and recording and stuff like that, and he grabbed Dewey.
"So we did the song. Josh actually did a keyboard track on it in New York and that was it. We recorded the song, and I'm not sure-for a long time I wasn't sure what was going on. But the last time we spoke to Bill, he was talking about getting the song finished. That was this year after Back to the Beginning, he said he was gonna start working on it and get it wrapped up." Watch the full interview below:
Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Recorded Song With Type O Negative To Honor Peter Steele
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