Eagles Reveal Final 2026 Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency (2025 In Review)

Eagles Reveal Final 2026 Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: The Eagles have added four new dates, what they say are their final 2026 shows to their Sphere Las Vegas residency, the longest-running residency at the revolutionary venue with 56 shows in total.

The legendary band have added shows on Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Friday, March 27; and Saturday, March 28 to run that launched on September 20, 2024.

Eagles Third Encore: Thursday: 11 AM - 7 PM / Friday-Saturday: 11 AM - 8:00 PM / Sunday: 11 AM - 4 PM - Eagles Vibee Concierge Hours: Thursday-Saturday: 11 AM - 7 PM / Sunday: 10 AM - 4 PM

Newly Added:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, January 23 / Saturday, January 24

Friday, January 30 / Saturday, January 31

Friday, February 20 / Saturday, February 21

Friday, February 27 / Saturday, February 28

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