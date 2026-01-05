Great White's Mark Kendall Battling Stage 4 Cancer (2025 In Review)

Great White's Mark Kendall Battling Stage 4 Cancer was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Great White guitarist Mark Kendall revealed to fans that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer earlier this year and that he has begun treatment which appears to be working.
Mark wrote, "Hello Friends! Just wanted everyone to know I was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer a few months ago. I wanted to wait to go public until I knew a little more about it.
"Just to give you an update the tumor has shrunk from 13 centimeters to 8, so I'm going in the right direction with my first scan. There isn't a cure for cancer but what I have is manageable. I have the best doctor's in the world and one of them invented Immunotherapy which is the treatment I'm on.
"I only had to do 3 radiation treatments which is a good thing! To be clear, I don't need any financial help but I'll take prayers & encouragement!
"I'm gonna fight this thing and be okay. People in my support group were diagnosed with my exact issue up to 20yrs ago, so that is encouraging!
"Blessings AlI!"
Great White's Mark Kendall Battling Stage 4 Cancer
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