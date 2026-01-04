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Iron Maiden Rock Stranger Things Final Season Soundtrack

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 04, 2026 2:31 PM EST
Iron Maiden Rock Stranger Things Final Season Soundtrack

Iron Maiden took to social media to celebrate the inclusion of their classic track "The Trooper" on the soundtrack to final season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things".

The band shared the following on their social media accounts, "'Stranger Things' HAS happened... and Eddie got his moment! Yet to see the finale? Stream now on @netflix @strangerthingstv".

Apart from the classic single from Iron Maiden's 1983 album "Piece Of Mind", the soundtrack also features Michael Jackson's "Rockin' Robin", Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now", ABBA's "Fernando", The Chordettes' "Mr. Sandman", The Psychedelic Furs's "Pretty In Pink", David Bowie's "Heroes", Pixies' "Here Comes Your Man", Cowboy Junkies' "Sweet Jane" and more.

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