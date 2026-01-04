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Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 04, 2026 11:12 AM EST
Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover (2025 In Review)

Iron Maiden's 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' Given A Big Band Makeover was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Iron Maiden's classic hit "Hallowed Be Thy Name' has been given a big band makeover by Robyn Adele Anderson, who shared the new rendition of the track ahead of Halloween.

Anderson said of the cover, "Halloween is only a few days away so we're celebrating all things dark and spooky: fear, death, the afterlife. Enjoy this Iron Maiden classic and keep an eye out for a bonus video this week for more witchy vibes."

According to the YouTube listing, like all of Anderson's videos, this visual was captured live using one take. Check out the video that was filmed at the Smash Studios NYC below:

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