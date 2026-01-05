KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Says New Music Is 'Probable' (2025 In Review)

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored two top 25 stories of November 2025 after he discussed the possibility of the band making new music. Here are the original reports: KISS just reunited for their KISS Kruise: Landlocked In Vegas event this past weekend and during Q&A session frontman Paul Stanley says that new music is more than possible, its "probable".

Paul told the crowd during the Q&A moderated by Chris Jericho, "There may be some music in the works. That's part of the surprise is that... you know, we like to tell you what we're doing, or things that are planned.

He continued, "The problem is that so much of what we may bring up never comes to fruition. Music? Yeah, that looks pretty damn... more than possible, probable."

Jericho asked him if he was saying that there will be new KISS music and Paul responded, "I'm not going to give you any hints, but I only really write when there's a project, and I've been writing."

The second report came two days later: KISS frontman Paul Stanley briefly discussed new music from the band during an encounter with TMZ on Tuesday (November 18th) in Beverly Hills, Ca, after hinting that he has been writing new material during a Q&A at the Landlocked KISS Kruise event in Las Vegas last weekend.

The gossip site's photographer asked Paul about the speculation over new music and Stanley responded, "It's possible. It's possible, you know, life's full of surprises."

Paul was then asked what kind "of vibe" would the new music be and he responded, "I think we'd probably go for something that's classic, but, you know, everything has to have a beat. You gotta be able to dance to it, but it should still be rock."

As for the themes, it would be the classic KISS formaul. Paul explained, "Freedom, self-empowerment, enjoying life, that doesn't change. It doesn't matter how old you are, you're supposed to enjoy your life, you're supposed to do things your way, that's timeless. That's rock and roll."

Watch video here.

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