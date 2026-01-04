KISS Icon Peter Criss Reveals Ace Frehley Regret

Original KISS drummer Peter Criss revealed that he had a dream of making an album with his late bandmate Ace Frehley, and he regrets that they did not team up for the legendary guitarist's death late last year.

"That was a dream of mine, that him and I would do an album together," Criss told the Podcast Rock City. "I'm sorry that never happened." Peter went on to say that Ace made the most solo album out of any of the original members.

"He's done, like, 10, easily, solo albums, more than us. He was working on his new album before his tragic accident, and he was getting ready to go on another tour. He was 74. God bless him. And there'll never be another."

Peter appeared on the KISS themed podcast to talk about his new solo album, as well as the band receiving the 2025 Kennedy Center honors on December 6th. He said that he really missed Ace being there at the event in the Oval Office.

"I really miss him dearly. We were very close. But his daughter was there, and his wife Jeanette, who's a little kind of ill, but she was there, and [his daughter] Monique was there. And what touched me about it the most was the president got up from the desk and walked around and gave Jeanette a hug in her wheelchair, and then gave Monique a big hug and put the medal on her. That brought tears to my eyes. I miss him dearly. There's a big loss without Ace." Watch the full episode below:

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