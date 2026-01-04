.

Megadeth Planning A Long Goodbye Says Mustaine (2025 In Review)

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jan 04, 2026 12:31 PM EST
Megadeth Planning A Long Goodbye Says Mustaine (2025 In Review)

Megadeth Planning A Long Goodbye Says Mustaine was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has revealed in a new interview that the legendary thrash band's upcoming farewell tour is likely to span as many as five years.

The band will be releasing their new self-titled final album on January 23rd with the second single "I Don't care," arriving this Friday (November 14th). Mustaine caught up with Kerrang!, for a cover feature about the new record and the farewell tour.

Dave said of the tour plans, "We're easily talking about touring for another three to five years. And if we're going to be doing it for that long then, sh*t, I'll be looking at the birthday I don't even want to think about!"

Related Stories
Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'

Megadeth Share Debut Performance Of 'Puppet Parade'

Megadeth Play Live Debut Metallica Classic

Megadeth Offshoot Nuclear Messiah Recruit Sebastian Bach For 'Look At Yourself'

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Shares 30th Anniversary Message To Frontiers

News > Megadeth

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lou Gramm Rocks The Arcada Theatre

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Foreign Tongues

Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66

Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons

Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)

Latest News

Watch Stand Atlantic's 'LUCID' New Video

Protest the Hero Return With Brand New Album 'Within'

Watch In This Moment's 'Crawl' Video

Singled Out: AXTY's who I am

Hear Brandon Flowers' New Song 'Paradise'

Big Big Train Expand 'Woodcut' Album

The Menzingers Stream New Album 'Everything I Ever Saw'

Hear Tesla's Rendition Of 'I Wish It Would Rain'

Gene Simmons Reschedules Legends of Rock Expo

William Shatner Reveals Riot Fest Rider Demands

The Killers and Olivia Dean Lead Ocean Way Festival Lineup

Ghost Film '2 Big To Rig' Coming To Movie Theaters and IMAX