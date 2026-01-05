Metal Hall Of Fame Revealed 2026 Inductees (2025 In Review)

Metal Hall Of Fame Revealed 2026 Inductees was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: The Metal Hall Of Fame have announced their class of 2026 who will be inducted at a special event at the Roxy Theater in Hollywood, Ca hosted by Eddie Trunk and entertainment personality Cathy Rankin on January 21, 2026.

The 2026 inductees will include Tracii Guns (L.A. Guns, Guns N' Roses Co-Founder), Chris Holmes (Former W.A.S.P., Mean Man) Inducted by Carlos Cavazo, Warren DeMartini (RATT, "Pearcy/DeMartini"), Riki Rachtman (MTV / Headbangers Ball) and Rikki Rockett (Poison, Rockett Mafia).

The evening is set to kick off with a Celebrity Red Carpet at the Rainbow Bar And Grill (6:00PM-8:00PM) and then move to the Roxy for the main event that will be capped off with an all-star jam.

"We invite all the fans to join us in celebrating the 80's," says Metal Hall of Fame Founder/CEO Pat Gesualdo. "Get ready to unleash your inner metal spirit, and Dress in Leather, Studs, Big Hair, and All The Metal You Can Handle Two iconic venues, one legendary night!!"

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