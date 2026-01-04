Metallica Share Bahrain Performance Of 1988 Classic 'One'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1988 classic, "One", from a recent show in Sakhir, Bahrain. The third single from "...And Justice For All" was featured during the band's December 3 show at the city's Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

"One" has the historical distinction of being the band's first track to chart on the US Billboard Hot 100 - where it peaked at No. 35 - as well as being the first music video issued by the group; the track was also honored as winner of the first-ever Best Metal Performance category at the 1990 Grammy Awards.

"...And Justice For All" reached US platinum status by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for sales of a million copies within its first month, and went on to be certified for US sales of 8 million copies.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "Death Magnetic" single, "The Day That Never Comes", from the event.

The group will resume the M72 World Tour series with a run of dates across Europe and other regions in 2026.

Watch the two live performance videos from Bahrain here.

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