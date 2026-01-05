Motley Crue Announced 2026 North American Carnival Of Sins Tour (2025 In Review)

Motley Crue Announced 2026 North American Carnival Of Sins Tour was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Motley Crue have announced that they will be returning to the road next summer for their The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins Tour that will feature support from Tesla and Extreme.
The veteran rockers will be launching the summer trek to celebrate the group's 45th anniversary as well as 20th of their acclaimed original 2005-2006 Carnival Of Sins Tour.
They will kick things off on July 17th in Burgettstown, PA at The Pavilion at Star Lake and will conclude the tour on September 26th in Ridgefield, WA at the Cascades Amphitheater.
The band had this to say, "Bringing back the spirit of Carnival Of Sins has been a blast, and we wanted to take it even further for its 20th anniversary. This new show is for the Crueheads who've been with us through it all and for the new Crueheads who didn't get to experience Carnival Of Sins last time around. Get ready - we're coming your way and we can't wait to see you next summer."
07/17 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/18 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
07/20 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/22 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
07/24 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
07/25 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/27 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/29 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/01 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
08/03 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
08/12 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
08/14 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/15 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08/19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
08/21 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater
08/22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/24 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
08/25 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
08/27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
08/28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
09/08 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater
09/10 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
09/11 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
09/13 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
09/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
109/8 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/19 - Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater
09/21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
09/24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater
09/26 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
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