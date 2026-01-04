Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde (2025 In Review)

Ozzy Osbourne Planned New Album With Zakk Wylde was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde revealed in a new interview that he had discussed making a new album with late metal legend prior to his death in July.
Ozzy had two very successful albums since 2020 produced by Andrew Watt, "Ordinary Man" and the Grammy Winning "Patient Number 9", that did not include Zakk on lead guitar, but Wylde told NJ.com that he Ozzy wanted to make a new album with him that was harken back to their 1990s hit "No More Tears".
Zakk explained, "He was texting me, 'Zakk, let's do another record. Because I really loved it when you were going through your Allman Brothers, Skynyrd phase when we did 'No More Tears,' it's heavy but it's more melodic, it's not pummeling heavy. So I said, 'Alright Oz, whatever you want.'"
Sadly, that album never came to be but Zakk believes Ozzy felt he completed his journey with the Back To The Beginning Farewell show, completing his memoir "Last Rites" and filming the BBC documentary "Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home," shortly before his death.
"We did the show, he ended up finishing his book, they did the documentary, and then he was like, 'All right, I'm out of here,'" Wylde said. "He finished everything he had to do and then he was like, 'All right, I'm done.'"
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