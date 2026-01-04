Peter Gabriel Marked First Full Moon Of 2026 With 'Been Undone'

Peter Gabriel marked the first full moon of 2026, the Wolf Moon, on Saturday (January 3rd) by sharing the new song "Been Undone" from his forthcoming album o\i.

The song was written and produced by Peter Gabriel and recorded at Real World Studios, Bath and The Beehive in London. This is the Dark-Side Mix by Tchad Blake. He had this to say, "I'm delighted to say that tonight, at the full moon, we will be beginning another year of full moon releases under the name o\i. The songs are a mix of thoughts and feelings. I have been thinking about the future and how we might respond to it. We are sliding into a period of transition like no other, most likely triggered in three waves; AI, quantum computing and the brain computer interface. Artists have a role to look into the mists and, when they catch sight of something, to hold up a mirror.

"These are my lumpy bits - i/o: the inside has a new way out and o\i: the outside has a new way in. We are not, and have never been, the exclusively self-determining, independent beings that have been given the run of the world. We are something else, a part of nature, a part of everything and feeling a connection, shaking our booty and giving and receiving some love can help us find our place - and put a big smile on our faces.

"Some of these songs are going to form part of the brain project that I've been exploring for a number of years, and some just make me feel happy. I hope you like them."

As with i/o, each track on the new album will be accompanied by a piece of art and Been Undone is accompanied by Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome) by Sao Paulo-based artist Janaina Mello Landini. With a background in architecture and an ongoing curiosity about physical and mathematical systems, Mello Landini's practice explores the relationship between individual elements and the larger whole. The name Ciclotrama combines the word cycle with the Latin trama (meaning warp or weaving), describing intricate, branching sculptures made from unravelled ropes and organized into fractal structures. The work functions as a continuous flow, where individual trajectories interconnect within a dynamic system shaped by rhythm and physical tension. In Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome), these ideas are expressed through a mirrored composition structured around a central knot, allowing the piece to be read forward and backward as a visual and structural palindrome.

"The first artwork is a special piece from Janaina Mello Landini. The way she takes the rope and moves it out, unravelling it, is almost like fractals or tree trunks and looks like the brain in some ways too, so I see a lot of entry points.

"I am delighted that Janaina is willing to participate and be part of the process. We are using one of her existing images for this month to open the whole proceedings but I'm excited that she's now going to create a piece, especially for the song. That always gives it a little more excitement from my end to see what's going to come up. Please do check out her work."

With each full moon of 2026 a new song from o\i will be released, revealing the whole album at the end of the year, and each song will come with differing interpretations in the shape of Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes. The second mix will be released each month on the new moon. Once again, Tchad Blake and Mark 'Spike' Stent will be handling the mixing duties, taking on the Dark-Side and Bright-Side respectively.

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