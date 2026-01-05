Radiohead Smashed Metallica's O2 Arena Record (2025 In Review)

Radiohead Smashed Metallica's O2 Arena Record was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Radiohead and have broken Metallica's attendance record at the O2 Arena, following their four-night stand at the London venue this past week that saw an average attendance of 22,200 fans, beating the record set to Metallica back in 2017.
Christian D'Acuna, the O2's senior programming director had this to say, "These past four record-breaking nights will go down in the venue's history, with Radiohead breaking the attendance records each night.
"We knew how special these exclusive shows would be and we're so grateful to the band for bringing them to The O2. It's been a true honor to host them, and each night they played different set lists spanning their incredible back catalogue. These shows will be remembered for years to come."
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