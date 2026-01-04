Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announced Retirement (2025 In Review)

Whitesnake Legend David Coverdale Announced Retirement was a top 25 story of November 2025 in our look back at the Year In Rock. Here is the original report: Legendary Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale surprised fans by sharing a new video message where he announces that he is officially retiring after over 50 year is music.
The 74-year-old said in the clip, "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the 'Snake, a special announcement for you. After 50 years-plus of an incredible journey with you, with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, Jimmy Page, the last few years has been very evident to me that it's time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skintight jeans. And as you can see, we've taken care of the lion's wig. But it's time for me to call it a day.
"I love you dearly. I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey, all the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing, but it really is time for me to just enjoy my retirement. And I hope you can appreciate that.
"Once again, I love you with all my heart. Fare thee well."
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