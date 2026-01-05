Haken Loses Two Members

UK rockers Haken took to social media this morning (January 5th) to reveal that they have parted ways with guitarist Charlie Griffiths and bassist Conner Green.
They shared, "It's with heavy hearts that we announce the departure of Charlie Griffiths and Conner Green from HAKEN. We are tremendously grateful for the time we've spent together, creating music and touring the world, achieving things we thought weren't possible.
"Both Charlie and Conner are irreplacable, as musicians and individuals, and they have given so much to make this band what it is today. We cannot thank them enough, but we wish them all the best with any future endeavours. They will always be a part of the HAKEN family.
"New music coming this year."
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