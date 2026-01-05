Metallica Focus On AC/DC For Premiere Of Lars' Deep Dive

Metallica have announced that they are launching a new series called "Lars' Deep Dive on their SiriusXM channel "Maximum Metallica" and his focus for the first episode will be AC/DC.
The band shared, "Lars' Deep Dive debuts this week as our favorite Danish drummer descends into the depths of the AC/DC catalog to uncover a few of his favorite deep cuts."
The show will air today, January 5 at 6 PM, ET with additional airings tomorrow, January 6th at 3 PM, ET, Wednesday at 1 PM, ET, Thursday at 12 PM, ET, Friday
at 4 PM, ET and Saturday at 3 PM, ET. Visit the Maximum Metallica page.
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