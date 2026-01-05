Van Halen Icon David Lee Roth Announces 2026 Tour

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced that he will be returning to the road this spring to launch a North American solo tour that will include 30 dates.

The tour is set to kick off on April 16th in Airway Heights, WA at Spokane Live and will conclude on June 20th at Summerfest in Milwaukee, followed by an August 7th show in Sturgis, SD at Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

According to Roth's social media, the artist presale will launch tomorrow, January 6 at 10 AM local time, followed by the public on-sale this Friday, January 9tg at 10 am local time. See the dates below:

April 16 - Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live

April 18 - Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino

April 20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

April 22 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre

April 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

April 27 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

April 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 01 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

May 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

May 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

May 12 - Wilmington, NC - CCFC's Wilson Center

May 14 - Greensboro, NC - Tanger Center

May 16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

May 19 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

May 21 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

May 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

May 26 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre

May 29 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 31 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 03 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

June 05 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 07 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

June 09 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 11 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

June 13 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino Hotel

June 15 - Sioux Falls, SD - The Monument

June 17 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater

June 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

August 07 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip

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