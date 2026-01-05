Van Halen Icon David Lee Roth Announces 2026 Tour

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth has announced that he will be returning to the road this spring to launch a North American solo tour that will include 30 dates.
The tour is set to kick off on April 16th in Airway Heights, WA at Spokane Live and will conclude on June 20th at Summerfest in Milwaukee, followed by an August 7th show in Sturgis, SD at Sturgis Buffalo Chip.
According to Roth's social media, the artist presale will launch tomorrow, January 6 at 10 AM local time, followed by the public on-sale this Friday, January 9tg at 10 am local time. See the dates below:
April 16 - Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live
April 18 - Grand Ronde, OR - Spirit Mountain Casino
April 20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
April 22 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre
April 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
April 27 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall
April 29 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
May 01 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
May 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando
May 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
May 09 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
May 12 - Wilmington, NC - CCFC's Wilson Center
May 14 - Greensboro, NC - Tanger Center
May 16 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
May 19 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
May 21 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
May 24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
May 26 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors Theatre
May 29 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 31 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 03 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
June 05 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 07 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
June 09 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 11 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
June 13 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino Hotel
June 15 - Sioux Falls, SD - The Monument
June 17 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater
June 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
August 07 - Sturgis, SD - Sturgis Buffalo Chip
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