Grand Funk Railroad Icon Mark Farner Shares 'Same Game'

Original Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner has released a brand new track called "Same Game". John in Houston PR sent over these details: Mark Farner, the world famous high energy rocker with the unmistakable voice and superb lead guitar work announces the official companion release to his audio roll out of "Same Game".

Originally Farner wrote the lyrics and infused his creation with his signature lead guitar work. He took the new song to James Romeo of J Romeo Media and laid out his vision. James took it from there and presented Mark with a cinematic video presentation that matched his vision.

Never one to shy from backing the people of the world the new video drives home the message "lies, lies, lies" with its rock funk presence and over the top charismatic visual architecture.

This is not Farner's first rodeo. Farner hit the main stage as the front man for Grand Funk Railroad in 1969 and by the early '70s the album with the same name, "Grand Funk Railroad" was moving million of copies.

Their next release, Closer To Home, reinforced Farner's unmistakable presence and the band filled Shea Stadium in New York within three days of announced ticket sales. In total the band's contributions to the arena rock world would exceed thirty million albums.

This same voice, this same shred master, now releases his signature work in both audio and video formats with the announcement of "Same Game". Farner begins his 2026 tour in Florida in February and caps off the first six months with his just announced Six Cities In Six Days in Brazil.

With completion and release of "Same Game" Mark is now ready to share the back story and history of his meteoric rise with radio show hosts world wide.

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