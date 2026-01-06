Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Has Strong Reaction To Idea Of Former Members On Farewell Tour

Megadeth fans hoping that the band's upcoming farewell tour might feature some special guest appearances from former members are out of luck. Frontman Dave Mustaine has ruled out the idea.

Dave was asked about former members taking part in the tour for an interview for the latest issue of Guitar World and he responded, "We've already done that with Marty [Friedman.

"And I mean, let's look at the other people we've played with, there's a lot of people. That would be a huge undertaking. I don't think I want to do that. I'd rather keep doing what we're doing and let the fans (experience) Megadeth music and be happy about it. It's not 'puppet show Megadeth.'"

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