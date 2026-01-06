Singled Out: Dead Broke's Hypernormal

Toronto rock band Dead Broke recently released their new single "Hypernormal," and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Michael Bright to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It's about the wild state of the reality that we are currently living through, where everything is a constant tug of war between what is real and what is fake. It's an exciting change of pace as a songwriter, as this is the fastest a song has been completed and released. Usually I need a lot of reflection time before I write about something. Feels amazing to write about the present moment that we are all currently living through.

'Hypernormal' follows a through line of our previous works. As mentioned, one thing that's different is that this is the fastest we have produced a song. We began tracking here in Toronto at Dreamhouse (Studios) over a weekend back in July. After we were announced to play The Danforth Music Hall (a legendary Toronto theatre) we hustled to get it wrapped up to release before the show (this passed Dec 12). It was awesome to get it out.

The goal is always just keep going. We've had some years in between albums but despite those gaps we are constantly working towards the next milestone. Our last album 'When The Night Comes In', had production starting in summer 2019, then finally came out in 2023. We wanted to make sure the timing felt right to release it, as we had spent so much time working on it. Before that album our last full length was our self titled in 2014, with supplemental Ep's in between. The most important goal is keep going. We've had members move away, get injured, we've experienced world changing events, and all the challenges of changing lives - and yet we're still hitting stages. To have covered 16 years (in 2026) seems insane.

We're a completely independent band, always have been. Wherever you are reading this today, there is a local music scene near you. Go support it. Pay cover to an artist you've never heard of, buy something at the merch table - it helps 10 000x times more than streaming ever will. You might be helping the next big thing - it all starts local. You will make bonds and join a community that might change your life just by showing up. Support your local scene.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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