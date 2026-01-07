Foo Fighters' Pat Smear Injured In 'Bizarre Gardening Accident'

Foo Fighters social media image for the announcement Foo Fighters social media image for the announcement

Foo Fighters and Nirvana guitarist Pat Smear has suffered a "bizarre gardening accident" that will be forcing him to sit out the first shows of the Foos live dates this year.

The band shared the Spinal Tap like details, "In the classic tradition of rockstars having bizarre gardening accidents, Pat Smear has apparently rung in the new year by smashing the sh*t out of his left foot.

"This means he'll unfortunately be missing a few shows while the multiple broken bones in his foot heal. We'll miss our beloved Pat as much as you will, but we want him fully healed and back on his feet as soon as possible.

"Beck and St. Vincent guitar wizard Jason Falkner will be filling in for Pat while he's on the mend."

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