Triumph Add Date and Upgrade Venue For Reunion Tour

Canadian rockers Triumph have reacted to high demand for their upcoming 50th anniversary reunion tour by adding an additional date in Boston and upgrading the venue in Chicago.

The band shared, "BOSTON & CHICAGO WE HEARD YOU. We have added a second night in Boston on June 4th at Leader Bank Pavillion. Tickets are on sale now. And our Chicago show has been upgraded to the ALLSTATE ARENA. All previous tickets bought for the Rosemont Theater will be honored. Additional tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10AM CT."

Following the official announcement of the tour, the band also shared, "We want to clear up something that popped up during the tour announcement: This is NOT a tribute band tour. This is a Triumph tour.

"We're putting in the work to bring our show and our songs back to you, the fans. And to help us deliver a truly world-class show, we've recruited a few friends Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz from Slash's band, and Phil X on loan from the mighty Bon Jovi.

"Big things ahead. We can't wait to share it with you. See you on the road! Gil, Rik, Mike" See all of the dates here

Related Stories

Triumph Inducted Into Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame (2025 In Review)

Triumph's Mike Levine Explains His Role In Upcoming Reunion Tour

Gouge Away Release 'Live At BBC' Ahead Of Shows With Foo Fighters

April Wine To Support Triumph On Their North American Reunion Tour

News > Triumph