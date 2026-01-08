Black Veil Brides Reveal 'Certainty' Music Video

Black Veil Brides have released a music video for their brand new single "Certainty". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album that is set to be released later this year.
Frontman Andy Biersack had this to say about the track, "The concept of 'Certainty' is central to this record and appears throughout the album. The song was inspired by the film Conclave, particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making. When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible. Much of today's political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record."
The video for "Certainty," was directed by George Gallardo Kattah (Chelsea Wolfe, Maneskin) and was filmed while the band was on tour in Colombia. Biersack said of the visual, "This was the final song written and recorded for the album. It started from an idea Jake sent over, and it came together quickly over the course of a few days. It felt essential both narratively and musically, capturing the overall tone of what we're aiming for.
"The music video, directed by George Gallardo Kattah and his team in Bogota, Colombia, is one of our favorites we've ever done. His interpretation of fear and pride as biblical twins is stunning, and the visuals are incredible." Watch it below:
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