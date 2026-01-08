Goldfinger To Keep The Momentum Going With New Album 'Nine Lives'

Legendary ska-punk band Goldfinger are gearing up to release their brand new studio album, NINE LIVES on January 23rd and have lined up a handful of live dates with Unwritten Law & Zebrahead.

Big Hassle Media sent over these details: The album finds Goldfinger leaning into the sound that made them icons while pushing forward with renewed energy, sharp songwriting, and the band's signature mix of punk urgency and ska-infused hooks. NINE LIVES marks a bold new chapter for the band, proving they're still evolving while staying true to their roots.

Following a resurgence of attention and renewed creative momentum, Goldfinger continues to solidify their legacy as one of the genre's most enduring acts. With hundreds of millions of global streams, a dedicated fanbase spanning generations, and 1.5 Monthly Listeners on Spotify, a social following of 100K Instagram followers, 309K Facebook followers, 22.9K X followers, and 113K YouTube subscribers, the band's influence remains undeniable. Their music continues to soundtrack both the rise of ska-punk's new wave and the timeless chaos of growing up, proving that for Goldfinger, the chase is far from over. Pre-save or pre-order the new album here

Goldfinger is an LA-based band who helped ignite the U.S ska-punk explosion of the mid-to-late '90s alongside Rancid, No Doubt, Sublime, and The Mighty Mighty Bosstones. Formed in 1993 by guitarist and vocalist John Feldmann, bassist Simon Williams, drummer Darrin Pfeiffer, and later joined by guitarist Charlie Paulson, the band broke out when their single "Here in Your Bedroom" hit heavy rotation on KROQ, catapulting them into worldwide tours and punk notoriety. Known for their chaotic live shows, wild antics, and relentless touring, including a Guinness World Record for performing 385 shows in a single year - Goldfinger quickly became punk legends.

Today, Goldfinger continues to carry the torch for ska-punk with a refreshed and powerhouse lineup featuring John Feldmann (producer/lead vocalist), Charlie Paulson (guitar), Mike Herrera (bass), Nick Gross (drums), and Moon Valjean (guitar). Together, they deliver the same explosive energy and anthemic hooks that defined their early years, now evolved with the precision and passion of veteran musicians.

With their latest single release under Big Noise Music Group distributed through Virgin Music, Goldfinger proves that their rebellious spirit and infectious sound remain as sharp, urgent, and unshakably fun as ever.

This winter, Goldfinger is hitting the road on a North American tour, bringing their signature high-energy live show to fans nationwide.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Jan 16 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO +

Jan 17 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN +

Feb 12 - Culture Room - Fort Lauderdale, FL +

Feb 13 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL +

Feb 14 - Jannus Live - Saint Petersburg, FL +

+ with Unwritten Law & Zebrahead

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