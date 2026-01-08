Lamb of God Reveal The Final Additions To Headbangers Boat Lineup

Lamb Of God have revealed the final acts who will be taking part in the 2026 installment of their Headbangers Boat Cruise, which is produced by Sixthman, and will set sail aboard the Norwegian Jewel from October 30th through November 3rd from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

The final additions to the cruise includes All Shall Perish, Death Angel, Kylesa, Harm's Way, Soilent Green and Chained Saint, Lamb Of God announced via social media on Thursday (January 8th).

The will join the previously announced Lamb Of God, Zakk Sabbath, The Dillinger Escape Plan, In Flames, GWAR, The Haunted, D.R.I., 200 Stab Wounds, X-Cops and Mark Morton Band.

The band said, "Four days. A private island. Wall-to-wall metal. This is the ultimate heavy metal vacation you DON'T want to miss. Book your cabin while they're still available at headbangersboat.com."

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