Lord Of The Lost Recruit Wednesday 13 For 'I Hate People'

Lord Of The Lost have teamed up with Wednesday 13 for their new song "I Hate People", which is the first single from their forthcoming album "OPVS NOIR Vol. 3", the final installment in their album trilogy.

Napalm Records sent over these details: A direct continuation of OPVS NOIR Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, which were both unveiled in 2025, it releases on April 10, 2026 and gloriously expands on the genre-defying band's opus. The most out of the box of the three, the third and final part of their latest voyage has the six-piece end this chapter of their career on a triumphant high note, intertwining heavy guitars and dark electronica with compassionate messages and cinematic orchestrals. On OPVS NOIR Vol. 3, another 11 enchanting songs extend the Hamburg-based band's colorful repertoire. The final part of the trilogy is released in several editions, among them strictly limited collectibles.

The first song unveiled is "I Hate People". Showing yet another side of themselves, LORD OF THE LOST team up with WEDNESDAY 13 for the first single off the new record. The stomping industrial metal duet sets off fireworks with its theme of equality that fans love from the band. LORD OF THE LOST and WEDNESDAY 13 are aptly starting their joint North American tour on January 19, playing 16 shows across the USA and Canada, together with The Birthday Massacre.

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