Prostitute Streaming 'All Hail (Pressure)' Video

Prostitute have revealed a music video for their track "All Hail (Pressure)", which comes from their debut album "Attempted Martyr". Mute sent over these details:

Attempted Martyr, produced by Chris Koltay (The Armed, Mdou Moctar), will be released on CD and two vinyl editions, a web exclusive white vinyl available through the band's website and a red vinyl edition, on March 13, 2026.

After November's incendiary tour of Europe and the UK that included two London shows that sold out in a matter of hours, plus a performance at Le Guess Who?, the 5-piece announced a spring 2026 tour of Europe and the UK that includes two dates at the MOTH Club, London on April 28th and April 29th. All the UK headline shows are sold out, with tickets for the European dates going fast. Additionally, the band will be at Roadburn Festival on April 18th and Supersonic Festival on April 26th.

The group's debut album, Attempted Martyr, has been steadily accruing devoted followers and accolades since its original release: Pitchfork and Anthony Fantano reviewed, while Stereogum and The Quietus spoke to the band. Loosely a concept album, Attempted Martyr is a full-spectrum blast of acerbic noise, sampler shrapnel, savagely mordant humor and bruised melancholy. Its complexity and simmered rage conjure a fever dream of hope, desperation and alienation, a riot of artful profanity, disturbing imagery and blacker-than-midnight wit. An album for these perilous, cursed times, even if it wasn't conceived as such, Attempted Martyr isn't noise for its own sake, it's for everyone's: a catharsis, a venting, a return of fire.

Based in Dearborn, MI, a town with America's largest Muslim population, Prostitute were founded by Moe (frontman) and Andrew (drummer) who together write the group's lyrics, and conceived Attempted Martyr's thematic throughline. Moe explains, "I had an identity crisis, growing up, 9/11 started a lot of xenophobia and Arab hatred and all that kind of sh*t. I hated being Arabic. I hated Arabs in general, just because people were hating me. Through much of my 20s I felt like, 'How about I be the character you want me to be?'" Andrew took that crisis and, explains Moe, "ran with it, and made the philosophy behind it, this 'radical terrorism', this crazed zealot thing."

To complete the band, Ross, Bret and Dylan soon came onboard. "It's all a bit serendipitous," says Andrew. Each of the members were raised in Dearborn, went to the same schools, orbited the same groups of people and crossed paths before eventually meeting each other and coming together as a band.

The reaction has been incredible: the audience they have found are dedicated to investigating the infinite nuances within their attack, especially as the themes have swung to the fore of the culture in the years since they conceived it. "When we started the album, the war in Gaza hadn't begun yet," says Andrew. "But the world was still pretty f***ed up. It already felt like the car was going off the cliff, with no-one at the wheel. There's an angst to the album. I'm not religious, but I've always been drawn to art and stories about religion - this yearning for transcendence, for an answer, for forgiveness. The album is about someone trying to transcend in some way. This character is reprehensible. But we're not trying to tell anyone what to think. This isn't some manifesto - this is art, it's an outlet for things we were feeling."

PROSTITUTE UK / EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

4/17/2026 - Liège (BE), KulturA

4/18/2026 - Tilburg (NL), Roadburn Festival

4/20/2026 - Berlin (DE), Urban Spree

4/21/2026 - Cologne (DE), Bumann & SOHN

4/22/2026 - Antwerp (BE), Trix

4/23/2026 - Paris (FR), Petit Bain

4/24/2026 - Rennes (FR), Ubu

4/26/2026 - Birmingham (UK), Supersonic Festival

4/27/2026 - Brighton (UK), Green Door Store - SOLD OUT

4/28/2026 - London (UK), Moth Club - SOLD OUT

4/29/2026 - London (UK), Moth Club - SOLD OUT

5/1/2026 - Manchester (UK), White Hotel - SOLD OUT

5/2/2026 - Glasgow (UK), Hug and Pint - SOLD OUT

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