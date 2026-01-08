Queen Announce Official Freddie Mercury 80th Birthday Party

Queen have announced the initial details for the official Freddie Mercury 80th birthday party that will be taking place Montreux, Switzerland on September 5th, advising fans to "save the date".
The group shared the following on social media, "The Official Freddie Mercury Birthday Party 2026 - 'The Great Prentender's Gala' will take place in aid of The Mercury Phoenix Trust on Saturday, 5th September, at the Casino Barrière in Montreux.
"We will be celebrating Freddie Mercury's 80th Birthday, and the dress code for party guests will be 'Fancy and Formal,' we are leaning into Freddie's smarter, sharper dress sense, so think tuxedos, dresses, waistcoats, cravats, scarves and maybe even a monocle or face mask. Dress for a Rock n' Roll Ball!
"Tickets, T-shirts and posters will be available to purchase later this month. Further party information will also be announced at this time."
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