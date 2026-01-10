Glenn Hughes Explains U.S. Tour Cancelation

Former Deep Purple star Glenn Hughes has been forced to cancel his U.S. Tour so that he can received treatment for what his camp says is a minor health issue.

The news was broken via his social media with the following message, "We regret to inform you that due to a minor health issue that requires his attention over the upcoming months, Glenn Hughes has made the difficult decision to cancel his 2026 USA Tour. Ticket & VIP Upgrade refunds will be available from your point of purchase".

Glenn added, "I'm taking advice from my medical team, who I am working closely with. Hoping to see you, on the road of happy destiny."

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