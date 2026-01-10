Metallica Stream Abu Dhabi Performance Of 'Master Of Puppets'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1986 classic, "Master Of Puppets", from a recent show in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The title track to the band's third album was featured during the band's December 6 concert at the city's Yas Island as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
"Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album upon its original release; it recently received a new RIAA certification of 8x platinum for US sales of eight million.
Historically, the project is the heaviest rock album ever to be selected by the US Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant," as "Master of Puppets" has long been regarded as a watershed moment in the history of rock music.
Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the 1984 "Ride The Lightning" single, "Creeping Death", from the Abu Dhabi event - which also served as the band's final performance of 2025.
Watch the two live performance videos from Abu Dhabi here.
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