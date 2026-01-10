The 69 Eyes Recruit Steve Stevens For 'I Survive'

Finnish rockers The 69 Eyes have shared a music video for their brand new single "I Survive" that features Billy Idol legend Steve Stevens and is the first release under their just inked deal with BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group.

Freeman Promotions sent over these details: Once you've survived the 80's rock scene, you become unstoppable - and The 69 Eyes are living proof. Formed in Helsinki in 1989 and still going strong with the same line-up some four decades later, the Helsinki Vampires have earned their legendary status.

In a world with fewer and fewer true believers in leather jackets, midnight sunglasses and low-slung guitars, The 69 Eyes keep the Johnny Thunders' flame burning like an endless sleazy club night back in the day.

Their biggest hit, "Lost Boys," from 2005, was made into an iconic music video by MTV's Jackass star and skater Bam Margera and the song still remains on annual Halloween rock playlists.

One foot on glam, another one on goth, The 69 Eyes have released thirteen albums, reaching gold and platinum and a mainstream status in their native Finland. They have been touring without any notable breaks all over the world the last twenty years.

Vocals, a lead and a rhythm guitar, a bass and drums are the classic rock band line-up. The 69 Eyes have the magic on stage that is needed for these elements to carry on beyond the rock 'n' roll dreams, both theirs and those of their cult following.

Related Stories

The 69 Eyes Announce New EP 'I Survive'

The 69 Eyes' 'Lost Boys' Featuring Steve Stevens Coming To Vinyl

The 69 Eyes Recruit Steve Stevens For 'I Survive'

D-A-D And The 69 Eyes Launching Cowpunks And Glampires Tour 2025

News > The 69 Eyes