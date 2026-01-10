The Black Crowes Share 'Pharmacy Chronicles' To Announce New Album

The Black Crowes are following up the recent release of the 30th anniversary deluxe edition of their "Amorica" album by announcing that they are releasing a brand new studio album.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees have revealed that they are releasing their new studio effort, entitled "A Pound Of Feathers", on March 13th and have shared the first single "Pharmacy Chronicles".

The group shared these details:. Produced by Jay Joyce, the new album pushes their iconic blend of blues, soul and rock into electrifying new terrain. With a career spanning four decades, the band's upcoming release stands as a towering testament to their enduring artistic fire and significance in rock and roll.

"We made this record in eight to ten days," says Chris Robinson. "Bringing the high and inspiration from Happiness Bastards into this album, it was a natural progression. We experimented more, we wrote on instinct and how we were feeling in the moment. Rich brought a spontaneity to the record that I can't describe, but it's the best sh*t he's ever done."

Rich Robinson continues, "This album feels transformative to us. Going back to our roots, we felt that spark in the studio and how we work together. Lighting a fire that hits harder, more jagged but is still true to our musical essence."

A Pound of Feathers marks a bold creative evolution - marrying the rugged swagger of their early classics with fresh perspectives and dynamic, hard-hitting rhythmic textures. Recorded in Nashville with GRAMMY-winning producer Jay Joyce and curated with visionary energy and deep musical empathy, the record showcases a fearless band operating at the height of their powers.

Drawing from a legacy of emotive songwriting, formidable musicianship, and true rock 'n' roll grit, the project-solely written by the brothers-moves effortlessly between the weightless beauty of A Pound of Feathers and the heavy truth of "a pound of lead," infusing all 11 tracks with an ambivalent depth and honest purity.

Released today, the spiked opener "Profane Prophecy" sets the trajectory for the whole album, packing the track with cheeky, fun and funky lyricism only Chris and Rich could bring to life, while the cynical slow-burning "Pharmacy Chronicles" sings of reckoning rather than retreat, urging people to face their vices, as freedom comes with recognition.

Affirming The Black Crowes as one of today's most compelling and influential rock bands ever, A Pound of Feathers follows their 2024 critically acclaimed Happiness Bastards - which was nominated for Best Rock Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards.

A Pound of Feathers Tracklisting:

Profane Prophecy

Cruel Streak

Pharmacy Chronicles

Do The Parasite!

High And Lonesome

Queen of the B-Sides

It's Like That

Blood Red Regrets

You Call This A Good Time

Eros Blues

11.Doomsday Doggerel

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