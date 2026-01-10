Van Halen's 'Live At Wembley 1995' Vinyl Album Sells Out

The vinyl edition of Van Halen's "Live At Wembley 1995" album is officially out of stock at Target after the retailer offered special black vinyl of the Sammy Hagar live release that went on sale yesterday, January 9th.

Target still appears to have the CD version in stock. And The band's official store currently has listings for both the black vinyl and CD versions here

As we previously reported, the eight-track album was captured during the band's June 24, 1995 performance at London's Wembley Stadium on their Balance Tour and features rare live performances of "Feelin'" and "The Seventh Seal."

The concert was broadcast of the BBC back in 1995 and the album was offered as a special Translucent Orange Crush Vinyl for Record Store Day 2025 and was included in the expanded edition of the band's 1995 album "Balance".

Track List:

Disc: 1

1. The Seventh Seal (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

2. Feelin' (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

3. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

4. Guitar Solo (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

Disc: 2

1. You Really Got Me (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

2. When It's Love (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

3. Jump (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

4. Right Now (Live at Wembley Stadium, London, England, June 24, 1995)

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