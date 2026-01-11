Mayhem Deliver 'Life Is A Corpse You Drag' Video

Mayhem have released a music video for their new track "Life Is a Corpse You Drag", which comes from their forthcoming album "Liturgy Of Death" that will arrive on February 6th.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: With this release, Mayhem further solidify their standing as one of the most unyielding forces in extreme music. Now more than four decades into their career, they turn their focus toward the unavoidable presence of mortality.

Liturgy of Death explores the philosophy of mortality with stark, uncompromising clarity. The album presents death not as an ending, but as a universal law that touches all life and exposes the fragility of human existence. This impermanence becomes a call to live with full intensity, for every gain and loss ultimately falls back into the same silence. Echoing ancient philosophies, the album portrays life as a transitional state and death as a gateway to a higher form of being, while the solemn, dark beauty of death permeates the entire work.

Mayhem's Attila comments on the new track, "'Life Is a Corpse You Drag' is not a slogan, but a ritual and a realization. It names an ancient law: Consciousness as burden, the body as vessel, faith as a seal on a grave already closed. There is no comfort in this recognition but there is release. If we have been dead all along, there is nothing left to lose. What remains is pure energy: Movement without fear, presence without compromise, a victorious march into the final destruction."

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